ELDORADO — John W. Herrmann, 85, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born May 31, 1935 in Connersville, IN to the late Edward H. and Louise M. (Roell) Herrmann. John was a graduate of Monroe High School and a member of St. John Catholic Church, New Paris. He retired from the Dana Corporation in Richmond, IN and was also a longtime Preble County farmer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. Herrmann, and son-in-law Kevin Sonny Kotara; brothers Albert, Paul, Bernard and Robert Herrmann; and sister Stella Burg. He is survived by his daughters: Deborah Strong of San Antonio, TX; Mary Kotara of Southerland Springs, TX; and Janet (Manuel) Guerrero of Atlanta, GA; sons John R. Herrmann of Martin, OH and David Herrmann of Eaton; 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters Catherine Norris of Richmond and Helen Parks of Fredericktown, OH; brother Ed Herrmann of Richmond; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held Friday, October 2 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 3 at the St. John Catholic Church, 400 North Spring Street, New Paris, with Father David Doseck officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at Springlawn Cemetery, New Paris.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, 45459. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com