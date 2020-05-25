CAMDEN — Joseph Sean Combs, 55, of Camden, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 11, 1964, in Dayton, to his parents, Donald J. and Agnes Suzanne (Woodard) Combs. Joe was preceded in death by his father and brother, Jody Combs. He is survived by his mom; wife, Holly; daughter, Emily (Bill); son, Joseph (Amber); grandchildren Anne Marie and William; and siblings Jeanne Via and Jay, Jeff, and Jerry Combs. Joe graduated from Preble Shawnee High School, class of 1983, and was a charter member of the Gratis Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Country Roads Band. He enjoyed camping at Indian Lake and spending time with kids and grandkids. There will be a service held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at First Brethren Church, 100 S. East St, Gratis, OH 45330. With the Covid-19 situation, social distancing will be encouraged and hand sanitizer will be provided. The first 30 minutes of the service will be pictures and music with Pastor Bob Shannon speaking the last 30 minutes. If needed, there will be a second service to begin at 7 p.m. using the same format. If visitors are not comfortable to attend, the family understands. Feel free to send messages of condolences via social media or at www.BalesFH.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 25 to May 26, 2020.