EATON — Joseph Edward Schiml, 84, of Eaton, and formerly of West Alexandria, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Kettering Medical Center.

He was born March 23, 1935, in Dayton, to the late Samuel J. and Mayno Schiml. Joe retired from General Telephone Company; was a member of Visitation BVM Catholic Church in Eaton; and was a member of the Dayton Buckeye Model A Ford Club. He spearheaded the Oktoberfest Covered Bridge Run at the West Alexandria Oktoberfest for several years.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers: Daniel, Norbert, Samuel L. and Frederick J.; sister Barbara Baker; and sister-in-law Kay Schiml.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sandra Schiml; daughters: Patricia Schiml (Susanne Johnson), Ann (John) Kern and Teresa (Richard) Forth; grandchildren: Maria Suzanne Kern, Wendell Schiml Webb, Marlee Ann Kern and Brenden James Webb; brother Bernard Schiml of Dayton; sisters Donna Loeber of Las Vegas, Nevada; Sue Schiml of Michigan City, Indiana and Jeannine (Dave) Kenney of Carmel, Indiana; numerous nieces and nephews; and many more beloved friends and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main Street, Eaton, with Father David Doseck officiating. Burial will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 W. Dayton St., West Alexandria. Memorial contributions may be sent to Visitation Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com.