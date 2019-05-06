EATON — Joseph "Kenny" Worrell was born on May 19, 1928, to parents Alec Worrell and Minnie (Taylor) Worrell in Irvine, Kentucky. He met Margaret Johnson in 1949 and they were married on Sept. 30, 1949. Their children Pamela and Terry were born in the early 1950s. Joe worked for GM and retired in 1990. Joe & Margaret enjoyed travel with Hawaii as one of their favorite spots. They also enjoyed playing cards with their friends and a good card game was also enjoyed by all when the family visited.

In addition to his parents, Joe "Kenny" is also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Johnson) Worrell. He leaves behind his daughter Pamela Lunsford of Middletown (Thomas Lunsford); son Terry Worrell of Versailles, Kentucky (Lucy); grandchildren Paula Brooks, Eric Moore, Alex Worrell, Taylor Matthews and Hannah Sanchez; and great-grandchildren Kailee Brooks, DJ Moore and Henry Matthews.

Services were held Friday, May 3, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Paul Nichols officiating. Burial followed at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Donations can be made to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.