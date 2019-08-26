GRATIS — Joy Marie Schul, 80, of Gratis, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at her home.

Joy Marie Schul was one of God's precious saints. Her life's work was elegantly focused and fulfilled: to love Jesus, to love her husband, and to love her children. This world was made better because she lived. She had a marvelous voice and is now singing eternal praise in heaven.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James Robert Schul, as well as her parents Huber and Dorothy McLain and her siblings Eleanor G. Hathaway and Samuel D. McLain.

She is survived by her sons Doug (Judy) Schul, Dan Schul, Jim (Christa) Schul, and daughter Diane Berry. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, Monday, Aug. 26, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Bob Shannon officiating. Burial at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the First Brethren Church of Gratis, OH or Crossroads Hospice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.