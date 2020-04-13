EATON — Joyce Louise (Eikenbery) Brubaker, daughter of Carlton Brower and Ellen Elizabeth (Shoup) Eikenbery, was born Oct. 31, 1932, in Preble County, Ohio, where she lived her entire life. She departed this life April 8, 2020, at the age of 87 years, 5 months and 8 days.

Her health declined rapidly after a stroke on Feb. 29, 2020. Mother's remaining days were at the hospital and Vancrest Nursing Home. The COVID-19 virus restricted visiting her. It was not the cause of her death.

Joyce was chosen by J. Junior Brubaker the son of Ezra and Orpha (Garber) Brubaker as his life companion. They were married Dec. 3, 1950, at her home. They were blessed with seven children, 18 grandchildren, and 71 great-grandchildren. Together, three weeks before their wedding, they were baptized Nov. 12, 1950, into the Old German Baptist Brethren Church in the Upper Twin District. Together they faithfully served the church in various responsibilities. They were called to the deacon's office on Nov. 5, 1964; in 1972 they became Lower Twin members when the district line was changed; in 1978 the Annual Meeting was held on their farm. Daddy and Mother were anointed Nov. 14, 2018.

Their first home was near Campbellstown, then they moved to their own farm on Camden Road near Eaton in 1963. Later they made a home on Consolidated Road and retired from farming to a home on Ohio 732. Mother missed her caregiver when he made his change to eternity Nov. 30, 2019. She stayed in her home with the help and love of caregivers and family. In her lifetime Mother enjoyed sewing many things for her family and for others. She made many quilts and comforts for children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and others. For 11 years she was a teacher at New Haven School. Her weaving and handcrafted gifts will be treasured memories.

She will be missed by her six children: Nancy Lee and Roger Brubaker, Michael and Sue Ann Brubaker, John and Sharon Brubaker, Mark and Ann Brubaker, Kathleen and Richard Brunk, Steven and Brenda Brubaker; 18 grandchildren and companions; and 68 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were: her loving faithful companion; a 2-day-old infant son Arlen David; three great-grandchildren; parents and in-laws; one sister, Joan Fultz and one brother-in-law, Gene Fultz; two sisters-in-law, Lola and Lowell Fisher and Glenna Mae and Virgil Miller; one brother-in-law Donald and Alice Brubaker.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at the Lower Twin Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Quaker Trace Road, Camden. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

