EATON — Joyce O. Clem, 96, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton.

She was born Sept. 20, 1922, in Eaton to the late David and Linnet (Brouse) Rinehart. Joyce was a graduate of Manchester College in Manchester, Indiana, and taught music for 10 years. She was a member of the LYRIC Club in Preble County. She was also a member of the Campbellstown United Church of Christ where she played the organ for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Galen Clem who passed away in 1993, and brother David Rinehart who passed away in 2016.

She is survived by her daughter Jo Lynn Clem of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; son Gary Lee (Brenda) Clem of Charlotte, North Carolina; two grandchildren: Julie (David) Toschlog of Greenwood, Indiana and Jenna (Casey) Workman of Newport, North Carolina; and three great-grandchildren: Drew, Carter and Callie.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, at the Campbellstown United Church of Christ, 2890 W. Florence-Campbellstown Rd., Eaton, OH 45320, with Pastor Alicia Schrodel officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, from 1-4 p.m., at the Girton-Schmidt & Boucher-Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St., Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.