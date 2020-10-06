EATON — Joyce Elaine (Bowers) Gerhardt Storer passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at her residence. Born Sept. 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John M. and Edith (Ashworth) Bowers.

She was a 1949 graduate of Jackson High School and a member of the Eaton United Church of Christ. Joyce farmed and worked with her first husband, Charles Gerhardt, until his death in 1989. In years following, she enjoyed working with Kramer & Kramer Auctioneers. In 1999, Joyce married Hugh E. Storer, who preceded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by her daughters and their spouses: Julia (Tom) Hypes of Lewisburg, and Janet (Bill) Bowers of Eaton; step-children: Nancy Newland of Wapakoneta, Anne Storer of Cincinnati, and Hugh R. (Therese) Storer of Norwalk; and sister Janice (Virgil) McDivitt of Fountain City, IN. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Angie (Chris) Cruze, Elisha Cotton, and Shawn (Lisa) Cox; six step-grandchildren: William Marc (Amanda) Bowers, Matthew (Betsy) Bowers, Ashley (Alec) Aakesson, Sarah Hewlett, Meagan (Ed) Grauel, and Jessica Storer; 12 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Rev. Roger Stine officiating. Interment will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Family and friends will be received Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ, 113 West Decatur Street, Eaton, 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com