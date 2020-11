Or Copy this URL to Share

NEW PARIS — Joyce L. Eales, 90, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St, New Paris. Interment in Spring Lawn Cemetery. www.barnesfuneralhome.com



