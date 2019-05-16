NEW PARIS — Joyce (Ricker) McKee, 78, of New Paris, passed away May 13, 2019, after bravely battling cancer.

Born in Richmond, Indiana, on Aug. 26, 1940, to Robert and Ruth (Aydelotte) Ricker, Joyce was a lifelong resident of Preble County. She graduated from Eaton High School in 1958 and attended Miami University. Over the years she worked at Esmond's Shoes and the Preble County recorder's office, and volunteered with many local organizations, including the National Trail FFA. She was actively involved with the American Maine-Anjou Association and founded the Ohio Mid-Eastern Maine Anjou Association. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Omicron Sigma sorority, and the Preble County Republican Women's Club. She loved horse racing, nature, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jim, daughter Jennifer, son-in-law Jason Landreth, grandchildren Samantha and Alex Landreth, sister Jane White, father-in-law Don McKee, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ruth Ricker, and mother-in-law Margie (Uhl) McKee.

Funeral service, Thursday, May 16, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, with Rev. Dwight Hanson officiating. Interment in Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway St, Greenville, OH 45331 or Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Dr, Eaton, OH 45320. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.