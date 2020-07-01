Joyce Piper

WAPAKONETA — Joyce E. Pollet Piper, 82, of Wapakoneta, died at 9:03 p.m., Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Springs of Lima.

She was born Nov. 25, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of John & Neomi (Copp) Pollet, who preceded her in death. On April 27, 1955, she married Paul Lowe. Then on Aug. 10, 1970, she married Robert Piper, and he preceded her in death.

Survivors include a sister, Judy Sullo (Ernie DeSalvatore), Branford, Connecticut; two daughters, Lynnda (Ed) Gilliam, Nellysford, Virginia; Jane (Michael) Burke, Wapakoneta; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Danny Moodie and a sister-in-law, Doris Pollet.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Pollet and a sister, Carolyn Moodie.

A homemaker, Joyce was a member of the West Alexandria Garden Club. A former Girl Scout leader, Joyce enjoyed flower arranging, genealogy, and penmanship.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at the St. Johns United Church of Christ, 20 East South Street, West Alexandria, with Pastor Mearl Hodges officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria.

Memorials may be directed to the West Alexandria Archive, 16 North Main Street, West Alexandria, OH 45381.

Arrangements are under the care of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematpory.com.