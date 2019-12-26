EATON — Joyce Ann Ruebush, 92, of Eaton, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at her son's home in Camden.

She was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Montgomery County, to the late George and Nellie (Shiveler) Jay.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ruebush and her two sisters and four brothers.

Joyce was a 1946 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She spent a majority of her life as a homemaker and loved tending to her family. In her free time, Joyce embraced her artist skills as a painter. She also liked to read, tend to her garden, clean, and mow her grass. Joyce also was a member of the Eaton Baptist Temple.

Joyce is survived by her sons, Mike Ruebush of Eaton and Russ Ruebush and his wife, Kathy, of Camden; her grandsons, Jason Ruebush and his wife, Taffie, Jeff Ruebush, both of Eaton, Ryan Ruebush of Camden, Joshua Ruebush and his wife, Julie, and C. Will Ruebush and his wife, Kajsa, both of Eaton; her great-grandchildren, Rylee and Charlee Ruebush, Emerson, Ian, and Easton Ruebush, Sterling, Atley, and Emery Ruebush, and Daisy, Emmett, and Sawyer Ruebush and her sister, Jean Michael of Greenville.

Services Thursday, Dec. 26, at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus with Pastor Lowell Spencer officiating. Burial in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Memorial contributions may be given in memory of Joyce to the Eaton Baptist Temple, 416 E. Decatur Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

