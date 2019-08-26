CAMDEN — Joyce Shepherd, 78, of Camden, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at in Middletown.

Joyce enjoyed crosswords, bird watching, outdoors and being a mom. She was a member of the Camden Rebecca Lodge. She was born June 5, 1941, in Germantown, to the late Albert and Grace (Walden) Ballinger. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harvey Shepherd; sons Gary (Conchita) Shepherd, Harvey Jr. Shepherd, Timothy (Amy) Shepherd, Roy Daniel (Gail) Shepherd and Michael (Nukole) Shepherd; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and counting; sister Judy Blankenship; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main St, Eaton, OH 45320, with Brother John Elam officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Hamilton. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown OH 45005. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.