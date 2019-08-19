NEW PARIS — Juanita Duffield, 89, of New Paris, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville.

She was born Oct. 14, 1929, in Kentucky to the late Eugene and Mary Rebecca (Kurtz) LeMay.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Junior D. Duffield; brother Edward Eugene LeMay; sister Lorraine Flynn; and grandson Jason Duffield.

She is survived by her sons Douglas (Carol) Duffield of New Paris, Dennis (Gayle) Duffield of Watauga, Texas and Randy (Barbara) Duffield of New Paris; grandchildren Jennifer (Arno) Springer, Jeremy (Jennifer) Duffield, Brian (Stacie) Duffield and Nichole (Matt) Scherik; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Carol Ann (Darrell) Richmond of Colorado; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, from noon until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Paul Register officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice 1350 N Broadway St., Greenville, OH 45331 or First Church of God, 41 Richmond Ave., Richmond, IN 47374. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.