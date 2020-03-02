EATON — Juanita Rose Hake, 88, of Eaton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Born on March 7, 1931 in Frenchtown, Darke County, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Leroy C. Mangen & Bernadine R. (Cordonnier) Mangen Woydziak.

She was a 1949 Versailles High School graduate. Juanita met her beloved Robert while dancing at the Crystal Ballroom. It was love at first sight, they married and began their life of 55 years together. She was an avid bingo player, loved to play solitaire, crocheting, sewing, gardening and canning, listening to classical and big band music and appreciated family keepsakes. She loved to go antiquing and estate sales.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert W. Hake in 2006; stepfather: Joseph A. "Pop" Woydziak; daughters: Linda Lee Collins and Ann Renee Hake-Shaeff and siblings Audrey M. Grieshop McEldowney, George Mangen and Donald Mangen.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law; Thomas and Carol Hake, their children, Lauren, Jameson and Nicholas; Richard and Lori Hake, their children, Ashley, Adam and Austin; James and Susan Hake, their children, Michael, Elizabeth and Timothy, and Jeffrey and Sun Cha Hake and their children Sarah and Allison; daughters and sons-in-law Paula and Dennis Gunning and their child Christen Gunning; Lisa and Dan Long and their children Jennifer, Kimberlee and Branden; Gail and John Theobald and their children Robert and Emily; Elaine and Kyle Kesler and their children Kyra and Kamryn; and Judy and Darrell Deaton and their children Katie and Hannah; son of Ann, Dan Shaeff; daughter of Linda, Andrea Culver and son-in-law Dale Collins; siblings: John and Dorothy Mangen, sisters: Terentia Zumberger and Sr. Maureen Mangen; great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Olivia, Sophia, Audrey, Naomi, Ethan, Addalyn, Shelby, Halle, Jamie, Rylie, Carson, Reese, Brody, Landon, Theo and Hailey; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 7, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 E. Main St., Eaton, with the Funeral Mass starting at 11 a.m. with Father David Doseck officiating. Interment will be in Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of donor's choice in memory of Juanita. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.