CAMDEN — Judith Marie (Horton) Burgess, of Camden, passed peacefully on Aug. 16, 2019.

Born Dec. 3, 1940, she is survived by Don, her husband of 61 years; children Cindi (Chris) Wair, Rebecca (Bill) Rogers, and Andy (Sheila) Burgess.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Megan Wair and is survived by grandchildren Matthew Wair, Kegan (Samantha) Proeschel, Kaleb (Kayla) Proeschel, Zachary Burgess, Wyatt Burgess and great-grandchildren Vincent and Virginia Proeschel.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of services or flowers, the family requests donations to an Alzheimer's organization of choice. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.