EATON — Judy Carolyn Cook, 72, of Eaton, went home to be with her precious Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

Born on June 6, 1947, in Whitesburg, Letcher County, Kentucky she was the daughter of the late Elmer & Maxie C. (Gant) Cook. Judy was a Cumberland College graduate and a faithful lifetime member of Eaton Baptist Temple, where she acted as Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, choir member, ladies missionary prayer band member, prayer warrior, leader of the New Life Singers singing group, and friend to all. A middle school science teacher from 1970 to 1984 at Twin Valley South School, she was remembered for her lively experiments that made science fun, as well as her ability to inspire young minds. She also worked as a home health care aide, Travel Agent for AAA, and as a dispatcher at EMT, Inc. She was a sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin, confidant, and spiritual advisor to many, and touched the lives of all around her. Her contributions will never be forgotten, and her legacy lives on in those she mentored and left behind, and her vivacious laugh that will never be silenced. She was loved by all and will be forgotten by none. Our loss is Heaven's gain. "Well done thou good and faithful servant."

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Denver L. Cook in 2003, Walter Kendall Cook in 2010, and Harold Cook in 2018, and her "sweetie," Carl Wysong in 2013.

She is survived by her brother: Elmer "Wayne" (Linda) Cook of Eaton; and her sisters: Rita (Bill) Cope of Richmond, Kentucky; Sue (Mike) Sampson of Aptos, California; Emily (Dan) Hartzell of Lancaster, California; Julia (Steven) Dehart of West Alexandria; Teresa (Gary) Garwood of Eaton; and Kathy (Ed) Johnson of Eaton; and sisters-in-law, Janet Cook of Eaton, and Lena Cook of Dayton. Judy is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

Celebration of Judy's life, Friday, Aug. 16, at Eaton Baptist Temple 416 East Decatur Street Eaton, with Rev. Lowell T. Spencer and Pastor Bryan Hoskins officiating. Interment in Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Baptist Temple Missionary Fund or the Youth Activity Fund 416 East Decatur Street Eaton, OH 45320.

Condolences may be sent at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.