GRATIS — Judy K. Henson, age 77, of Eaton, and formerly of Gratis, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, at Vancrest of Eaton Nursing Center. She was born July 14, 1943 in Preble County to the late Emerson and Suetta (McIntosh) Mullendore.

Judy was a 1961 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School. She retired as the deli manager at the Village Pantry in Eaton. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting, and had a display at the Preble County Pork Festival for over 25 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ron Mullendore.

She is survived by her son Mike Henson, of Eaton, and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, with Chaplain Rhonda Alderman officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloff-zimmerman.com