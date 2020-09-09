1/
Judy K. Henson
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GRATIS — Judy K. Henson, age 77, of Eaton, and formerly of Gratis, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, at Vancrest of Eaton Nursing Center. She was born July 14, 1943 in Preble County to the late Emerson and Suetta (McIntosh) Mullendore.

Judy was a 1961 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School. She retired as the deli manager at the Village Pantry in Eaton. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting, and had a display at the Preble County Pork Festival for over 25 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ron Mullendore.

She is survived by her son Mike Henson, of Eaton, and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 113 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, with Chaplain Rhonda Alderman officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindloff-zimmerman.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
113 S. Ada Doty St
Gratis, OH 45330
(937) 787-3201
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved