PLEASANT HILL — Julia "Julie" (Peters) Kleinhen, 76, passed away at her home in Pleasant Hill, Ohio, March 10, 2020.

She was born July 31, 1943, the daughter of the late Lester & June (Stephens) Peters of Eaton, where she was a long-time resident. She married Robert Carpenter and together they had a daughter, Crystal Ann (Rob) Taulbee of West Alexandria.

Julie is survived by Crystal; by her husband of 44 years, Stephen Kleinhen; by her sister, Carol (Norman) Cail of Colorado Springs, Colorado; by two grandsons: USAF Staff Sergeant Jacob (Abby) Taulbee of Wichita, Kansas, and Eli (Nicole Watts) Taulbee of Middletown. She is also survived by Crystal's stepdaughter Courtney (Jake) Roberts of Middletown, and their three children; and Stephen's daughter Gretchen (Jesús) Salinas of Beaumont, Texas and their two children. Julie also leaves two nephews and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Julie was employed for several years by Vindale Corp. and by Mosier Industries, both of Brookville, Ohio, and fulfilled a variety of assignments for Manpower Inc, before her retirement. She was an animal lover and an avid reader. Julie also carried on decades-long correspondence with pen pals from around the world and enjoyed learning about other customs and cultures.

A get-together for friends and family will be scheduled in the near future.

