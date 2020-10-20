1/
Kaden M. Melton
2006 - 2020
WEST ALEXANDRIA — Kaden M. Melton, 13, passed away suddenly Oct. 14, 2020. He was born Nov. 29, 2006 in Dayton. Kaden was an 8th-grade student at Twin Valley South Middle School. He loved to fish, play video games and football and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals fan.

He is survived by his mother and father, Angel and William Blackwell, of West Alexandria; sisters and brothers Mariah, Cierra, James and Liam Blackwell, all of West Alexandria; maternal grandparents Jimmie and Mary Logsdon of New Lebanon and Randy Selby of Cookeville, TN; paternal grandparents Diane Boyd and Mike Schroyer, both of Fairborn, and Carrmon Meyers and Darrin Blackwell, both of Richmond; maternal great-grandparents Bonnie and Dave Stuefen of New Lebanon; paternal great-grandparents Mason Boyd of Dayton and Sandra and Doug Meyers of Richmond; aunts and uncles: Bonnie Eason of Dayton, Tommy Logsdon and Faith Logsdon of New Lebanon, Brandy Boyd of New Lebanon, Ashley and Mary Schroyer of New Lebanon, Jamie Melton of Middletown, Brian Melton of Lewisburg, Sacora Blackwell of Richmond and James Meyers of Richmond, and close uncle Reese Weeks of West Alexandria; great-aunts and uncles: Tammy and Bill Columbe of New Lebanon, Pam Steufen of New Lebanon, James and Johnny Baker of Dayton; and numerous cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his special canine friend Rubble.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria, with Chaplain Tim Rech officiating. Burial will be in Preble Memory Gardens, West Alexandria. Visitation will be held Monday, Oct. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 North Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, 45385. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting Lindloff-Zimmerman.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lindloff- Zimmerman Funeral Home
67 W. Dayton St.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4507
Memories & Condolences

