LIBERTY, INDIANA — Katherine E. "Kathy " Helton, 53, of Liberty, Indiana, died Friday evening, May 31, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis.

Kathy was born May 15, 1966, the daughter of Glen and Arlayne Blowmeyer Stage. In 1984, she graduated from National Trail High School, New Paris. Kathy had been employed for over 20 years Hueston Woods State Park Lodge and Conference Center near Oxford. Most recently, she had maintained her office there while employed as the revenue manager for all of the Ohio State Park Lodges. Kathy was a member of the Harmony Living Word Assembly near Bath and enjoyed camping, cooking, baking and collecting frogs of all sorts. Her most cherished moments were those spent with her children and grandchildren. Kathy will be buried with her prized possession, a blanket with her family's photos given to her by Linda Dwiggins.

Kathy is survived by her husband: Robert "Rob" Helton; her children and their spouses: Brien Jackson and Jessica of Grasonville, Maryland, Dan Jackson, Craig Jackson, both of Camden; Krista Taft and Justin of Terre Haute, Rob Helton and Jennifer of Oxford; Travis Helton and Mallory of Liberty; her brother: Kent Stage of Hagerstown; her grandchildren: Hailee, Hayden and Hanna Vaughn; Zack Graff, Blake and Dylan Jackson, Jace, Ashlyn, Gia, Claire and Remy Helton; a great-granddaughter, Payton Horn is expected soon; nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty, with Pastor Dean VanWinkle officiating. Interment will follow in College Corner Cemetery, West Colege Corner, Ohio. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, where memorial contributions may be made at the funeral home to the Reid Oncology Department, 1100 Reid Pkwy Suite 105, Richmond, IN 47374.

