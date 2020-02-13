EATON — Kathryn Ann Overbey, 67, of Eaton, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Eaton.

She was born June 4, 1952, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Robert R. and Helen Marie Taylor. She grew up and was a member of the Eaton Church of the Brethren, later serving as church secretary for several years. She formerly worked at Reid Hospital as a nurse; and later retired from North Main Imaging in Dayton where she managed billing and was a transcriptionist. She was a volunteer at the Birthright of Eaton and sang in the Community Choir for many years.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Overbey; sons Kenny (Rebekah) Overbey and Keith (Kristy) Overbey; grandchildren Caden Overbey and Mallory Rogers; sister Julie Ann (John) Bagby; stepmother Carole Ann Newman Taylor; stepbrother Eric (Carrie) Newman; stepsister Paula (Jeff) McCardle; brothers-in-law Roger (Barbara) Overbey and Richard Overbey; sister-in-law Susan (Tim) Gall; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation Friday, Feb. 14, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:30 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor Stan VanAusdal officiating. Burial following at Zion Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Birthright of Eaton, 212East High Street, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.