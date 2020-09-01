EATON — Katrina M. Potter, 39, of Eaton, passed away Aug. 22, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1980, in Oxford, to David Coveney and the late Mary Coveney. She was a graduate of Eaton High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Miami University. She currently worked in the English Department at Miami University.

Katrina is survived by her husband, Graham Potter, of Eaton; children: Zoe Hartmann, Kaylie Potter and Jacob Potter; father and mother, David and Gloria Coveney, of Eaton; brother Eric Coveney of Florida and his son Derek; brother Ryan (Christina) Coveney, of Oxford, and their daughter Emersyn; and special aunt Connie Snyder of Colorado.

Katrina was a loving mother, wife and daughter and will be dearly missed by all. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com