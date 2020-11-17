EATON — Keith Coning, 82, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at Grandview Hospital in Dayton. He was born July 12, 1938 in Richmond, to the late Kenneth and Ethel (Mattix) Coning.

Keith was a graduate of Jackson Township High School Class of 1956. After serving in the United States Air Force, he completed a career as a pipefitter with AK Steel in Middletown. Farming was an important part of Keith's life, and he partnered with father-in-law Stanley Clark and Fred (Carol) Kerler for many years.

Keith is survived by former wife Margorie (Clark) Coning of Eaton; sons Chris (Angi) Coning of Tipp City and Michael (Christine) Coning of Greenfield, IN; grandchildren Max, Ladia and Alexandra Coning; great-granddaughter Zion Bertke; sister Rita Rohlfs of Vacaville, CA; niece Jill (Rohlfs) Sullivan, nephew Sam Rohlfs, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law Mel Rohlfs, also of Vacaville.

Keith was a kind, generous man who will live in our hearts and memories forever. Due to the current pandemic and health concerns for extended family and friends, a private funeral service will be held by the immediate family. Burial will be in Mound Hill Cemetery, Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements.

