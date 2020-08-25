Keith Driver

EATON — Keith A. Driver, 84, of Eaton, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton. He was born Feb. 6, 1936 in Preble County to the late Jacob and Ida (Wertz) Driver.

Keith retired from Browning Manufacturing after 35 years of employment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Driver; sisters, Viola Creager, Clara Conning and Jennie Carrier; and brother, Kenton Driver. He is survived by his son Chris (Sarah) Driver of Eaton; daughter Shellie (Donald) Conner of Eaton; and grandchildren: David Driver, Jessica Conner and Madelyn Driver.

A private graveside service will be held at Mound Hill Cemetery (new side) in Eaton. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com