EATON — Keith M. Fudge, 77, of Eaton, received his "Last Call" on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence.

Born on July 29, 1941, in Monroe Township in Preble County, he was the son of the late Luther W "Fuzzy" and Dorothy L. (Brown) Fudge. Keith was a 1959 graduate of Eaton High School, where he was member of the 1958 undefeated Eagles' football team. He worked for 12 years at Parker-Hannifin in Eaton and was the owner/operator of the Soft-Lite Lounge in Eaton. He was the owner/operator of the Central House Hotel and Restaurant in Eaton and then worked construction for J.D. Danken of Middletown until his retirement. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge 2022, the V.F.W. and the American Legion. all in Eaton.

Keith was preceded in death by the mother of his children: Carol Jean "Jeannie" (Neiser) Fudge in 2014.

He is survived by his children: Chris Fudge (Laura) of Manhattan Beach, California, Scott Fudge (Tammy), Lori Fudge-Boomershine (Donald Grubb), Wendy Fudge-Koeller (Toby Koeller) all of Eaton and his sister: Donna J. Bartz, Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren: Jeremy Fudge, Jake Fudge, Zach Paulus, Nick Boomershine, Austin Fudge, Kelsey Boomershine, Shelby Fudge and Hannah Paulus, and very special great-granddaughter: Raelynn Miller.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 4 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 E. Main St., Eaton, with the "Last Call" at 8 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com.