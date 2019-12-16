EATON — Keith E. Hawkey Keith E., 84, of Eaton passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones on Dec. 11.

He was born in Darke County on March 4, 1935, to the late Chalmer and Hazel Hawkey. He graduated from New Madison High School in 1953. After completing his education, Keith proudly and honorably served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Wilma, in 1959.

He went on to work and retire from Delco-Moraine after many years of loyal service. Keith and his late wife were longtime members of Community Christian Church. In his free time, Keith enjoyed working on his yard, gardening and mowing, and volunteering for the local food bank. He had a heart for service and could always be counted on to drive the church bus and taking care of the church lawn. Keith found much joy in cheering his favorite teams, the Bengals, Reds, Buckeyes, and Spartans on to victory. He took great pride in his family and loved to spend time with them.

He had a loving heart and a smile that could light up a room. He was a loving, caring, and compassionate husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Wilma Hawkey; brothers, Max, Garth, and Wayne; and sisters, Patty, Phyllis, and Barbara.

Keith leaves to cherish his memory loving children Penney (Gary) Douglas, Debbie (Gregg) Cottingim, and Joseph Hawkey; sister, Shirley Holsapple; 14 grandchildren — Emily, Ryan, Shaw, Shawn, Katie, Patrick, Anna, Kelsey, Morgan, Fiona, Garrett, Emma, Abby, and Christopher and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Viewing will be held at Community Christian Church (11 Dorsey Akers Dr., West Alexandria) on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10- 11 a.m. A funeral honoring Keith's life will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Doug Bottles officiating. Interment and Military Honors to follow at Preble Memory Gardens.

Flowers may be delivered to the church on Friday from 12-4 p.m. or on Saturday from 8-10 a.m. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Community Christian Church or . For additional information and to view Keith's online video tribute, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.