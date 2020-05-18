WEST ALEXANDRIA — Kenneth Allen "Kenny" Hawley, 69, of West Alexandria, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his sister's residence. He was born June 13, 1950, in Dayton, to the late Clifford Marion, Sr. and Ethel Marie (Askins) Hawley. Kenny was a beloved son, brother and uncle. He never met a stranger and was loved by all. He spent his last few years living at the Home Farms in Camden and attending Your Happy Place. Kenny was a member of the St. John Church in West Alexandria and often stated that "Jesus loved Kenny and that he loved Jesus." In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters: Mary Little, Doris Mato and Sherly Carroll; and brothers: Warren Hawley, James Hawley, Cliff Hawley Jr., Bob Hawley, David Hawley and Marvin Hawley. He is survived by his sisters: Claudia (Phil) Hurst of West Alexandria, Kathy (Tommy) Duncan of Cloverdale, Indiana, and Lova (Leon) Overholts of Arizona; brother Tom (Lorry) Hawley of Lewisburg; sisters-in-law Becky Hawley of New Lebanon and Vicky Hawley of Eaton; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 16, at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, West Alexandria is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. John Church, 20 E. South Street, West Alexandria, OH 45381. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindloffzimmerman.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.