FLORIDA — Kim (Green) Nusbaum, 58, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

She was born Sept. 28, 1961. She graduated from Preble Shawnee in 1979. She had lived in Ohio, Nevada, Texas, Kentucky and moved to Florida in the spring of 2018 to live close to the beach. She loved music and almost always had her headphones on or a radio going. She loved being a grandmother and a mother.

She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Green Sr., and husband, Richard Nusbaum Sr.

She is survived by her mother Beverly Green, her brothers Bob Green (Cindy Green) and Gordon Green (Lora Green), her children Kristina Wood (Josh Buckingham), Ashleigh Wood (Mike Harvey), and Cody Nusbaum (Ashley Nusbaum), her former husband George Wood, six grandchildren, three nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Visitation Catholic Church, 407 East Main St., Eaton, on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton.