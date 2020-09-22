WEST ALEXANDRIA — Kristina Katherine Lynn Moore, loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, left this world too soon at the age of 26 years on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Born to mother Yvonne Moore and father Timothy Moore on Dec. 21 and lovingly raised by mother Cindy Moore and father Paul Moore. Survived by Jayden Moore, Dayten Pate (Damon), brother Timothy Moore (Terri), Jacob Moore (Chrissy), Shannon Roles (Benjamin), Heather Francis (Tommy), Nathan Moore (Courtney), Gabriel Moore, Marra Moore, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Kristina was a mother of two boys, Jayden Moore and Dayten Pate, who were her heart's treasure and her purpose in life. She was excited to begin her journey to achieve her first college degree. Her motivation was the love of her children, family, and the God she put her confidence in. The support and the belief of her family in her healing was her strength. Kristina trusted her life to the Lord Jesus Christ. She viewed this life as her temporary home and we were just passing through. Sharing her testimony, she views no life as a mistake. That broken things and our lives can be a mess and unimaginable, but when we build our life back you can make something more beautiful. Her motto was, "Do the next right thing; healing takes time."

"Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away, behold all things become new." 1 Corinthians 5:17.

Kristina Moore is preceded in death by maternal grandmother Sue Herald, maternal grandpa J.B. Herald, mother Cindy Moore, paternal grandfather Parker Moore, and paternal grandmother Martha Moore. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that a donation be made to the funeral home to assist with final expenses. Donations may be sent by mail to Lindloff-Zimmerman Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria, 45381. Online condolence and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.lindloffzimmerman.com