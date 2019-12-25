HIGH POINT, NORTH CAROLINA – LaMar Gentry Doutaz, 94, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

Born Aug. 7, 1925, in Louisville, Kentucky, LaMar was the son of the late LeRoy and Mamie Cleo Gentry Doutaz. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served as a cook aboard the destroyer escort USS Doherty during World War II. He worked hard all his life, as a self-sustaining farmer, and contractor jobs up until he was 86 years old. LaMar was a good and kind man who always took time to speak with his neighbors and help others in need.

In 2001, LaMar and his wife, Elizabeth, moved to High Point from Cincinnati. Elizabeth preceded him in death on Dec. 14, 2009. Additionally, LaMar was preceded in death by his brother, Charles, earlier this year.

LaMar is survived by his son, L. Keith Doutaz and wife, Susan, of Cumby, Texas; daughter, Karol Seman and husband, Timothy, of High Point, North Carolina; four grandchildren: Heather Manning (Michael), Matt Venable (Carmen), Jeffrey Doutaz (Jeanette), and Angela Seman; 12 great-grandchildren, Ashley Doutaz, Tylar Manning (Bethany), Kyle Manning, Emily Manning, Matthew Seman, Amber Flores (Jesus), Ryan Venable, Korey Doutaz, Samantha Venable, Sarah Nance, Kameron Douglas, and Kalab Douglas; and a great-great granddaughter, Vienna Flores.

Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 23, in the chapel of Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point, officiated by Rev. Allen Martin. Interment followed in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262. Online condolences can be made at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangement by Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point.