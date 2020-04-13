WEST MANCHESTER — Landis Eldridge, 71, of West Manchester, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the Dayton VA Medical Center after a short battle with cancer.

Born in Dayton, to the late Joe Eldridge and Edna (Padgett) Eldridge Adams, he was veteran of the Vietnam war. Landis served with the U.S. Army from 1968-1970, with a one year tour of duty in Vietnam. He retired in 2010 from Parker Hannifin Corp. after 20 years, having worked in the Eaton, Lewisburg and Brookville plants. He was a Charter Lifetime Member of AmVets Post #726 of Eldorado, a lifetime member of VFW Post # 4161 in Arcanum, a Life Member of American Legion Post #360 of New Paris, and Life Member of #104 in Lewisburg. He loved bowling, pitching horeshoes and enjoyed golfing, and sitting outside in his garage listening to music with friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Roy Wayne Eldridge and sister-in-law Ellen Wilburn.

Landis is survived by his wife of 26 years Sandy (Rike) Eldridge; daughter Tracy Tackett; sister Ann (Adams) Fugate, sister-in-law Linda (Marvin) Evans; brothers-in-law Jim Rike, Frank (Vickie) Rike, Rick (Bea) Rike, Stan (Sandy) Rose and Ron Wilburn and longtime friends Doug Hoff and Bob Glander, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, April 11, at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens, 3377 U.S. 35, West Alexandria. Burial was in Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.