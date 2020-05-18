Larry Dawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EATON — Larry Wayne Dawson, 81, of Eaton, passed away on Sunday, May 17, at his home. He was born to Robert and Pauline Spitler Dawson on Oct. 4, 1938, in Montgomery County, Ohio. He worked for Don Rusk Construction Company for 40 years as a hod carrier and brick mason. He loved fishing, traveling and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Dawson on Feb. 13, 1939 and his mother Pauline Spitler Dawson Wogoman on Oct. 28, 2015, grandson Aaron Dawson on Jan. 12, 2017 and first wife JoAnn Hofacker Norvell on Dec. 20, 2017. Larry is survived by his wife Jean Dawson of 39 years, son Patrick R. Dawson; great-granddaughter Harper Dawson; brother Roger Dawson; and step sister Melva Wogoman (Ernie) Tarjan. There will be no services per Larry's request. Interment will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. A special thank-you for those who helped in caring for Larry over the past few months. God bless each of you. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved