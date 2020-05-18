EATON — Larry Wayne Dawson, 81, of Eaton, passed away on Sunday, May 17, at his home. He was born to Robert and Pauline Spitler Dawson on Oct. 4, 1938, in Montgomery County, Ohio. He worked for Don Rusk Construction Company for 40 years as a hod carrier and brick mason. He loved fishing, traveling and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by his father Robert Dawson on Feb. 13, 1939 and his mother Pauline Spitler Dawson Wogoman on Oct. 28, 2015, grandson Aaron Dawson on Jan. 12, 2017 and first wife JoAnn Hofacker Norvell on Dec. 20, 2017. Larry is survived by his wife Jean Dawson of 39 years, son Patrick R. Dawson; great-granddaughter Harper Dawson; brother Roger Dawson; and step sister Melva Wogoman (Ernie) Tarjan. There will be no services per Larry's request. Interment will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. A special thank-you for those who helped in caring for Larry over the past few months. God bless each of you. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.