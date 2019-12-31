WEST MANCHESTER — Larry E. Connell, age 68, of West Manchester, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Preble County Emergency Room.

He was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Martin "Bud" Connell and Evelyn (Collins) Connell Davis.

Larry retired from K & B Molded Products in Brookville, Ohio. He was a very avid Harley Davidson fan and enjoyed riding his motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by cousin Gail Coleman.

He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kris Connell of West Manchester; children: Mark (Abby) Connell of Lebanon, Steven Sowder of New Paris and Heather Hickman of Ft. Myers, Florida; step-children: Jamey Davis of Lewisburg, David Davis of Portsmouth and Lacey (Ben) Aikman of New Lebanon; grandchildren: Braylon, Grayson, Lincoln, Dallas, Tori and Wyatt; sister Linda Pegg of Eaton; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, (family and friends are encouraged to wear their favorite Harley Davidson attire in Larry's honor) with Pastor David Justis officiating. Interment will be private at Twin Creek Chapel Cemetery in West Manchester.

