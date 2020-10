Or Copy this URL to Share

EATON — Larry Keith Oliver, 70, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Dayton V.A. Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date and interment will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



