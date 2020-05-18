Larry McKee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EATON — Larry J. McKee, 71, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 12, 1949, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Dennis McKee, Jr. and Mary Jo (Pitsinger) Schmidt. Larry retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Terry McKee and nephew Jaysen Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 27 years and 1 month, Mary McKee of Eaton; sons: Phillip McKee of Eaton, Dennis McKee of Missouri, Ethan McKee of Eaton, Jason McKee of Eaton and Jonathan McKee of Eaton; 10 grandsons and three granddaughters; sister Nancy McKee Strikland Brown and her husband Cline of Summerville, South Carolina; brother Mile Schmidt of Minnesota; aunt Linda Kipp of Dayton; nephew Zachary Strickland and wife Lauren of North Carolina; niece Gretchen Strickland Diesburg of South Carolina; and great- niece of Kaitlyn Martin Diesburg of South Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH 45320
(937) 456-3333
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved