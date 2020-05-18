EATON — Larry J. McKee, 71, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born April 12, 1949, in Richmond, Indiana, to the late Dennis McKee, Jr. and Mary Jo (Pitsinger) Schmidt. Larry retired from the U.S. Navy after 23 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Terry McKee and nephew Jaysen Strickland. He is survived by his wife of 27 years and 1 month, Mary McKee of Eaton; sons: Phillip McKee of Eaton, Dennis McKee of Missouri, Ethan McKee of Eaton, Jason McKee of Eaton and Jonathan McKee of Eaton; 10 grandsons and three granddaughters; sister Nancy McKee Strikland Brown and her husband Cline of Summerville, South Carolina; brother Mile Schmidt of Minnesota; aunt Linda Kipp of Dayton; nephew Zachary Strickland and wife Lauren of North Carolina; niece Gretchen Strickland Diesburg of South Carolina; and great- niece of Kaitlyn Martin Diesburg of South Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020.