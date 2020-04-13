EATON — Larry G. Paxson, 83, of Eaton, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

He was born July 21, 1936, in Preble County to the late Claude and Ruth (Rurode) Paxson. Larry was a 1954 graduate of Eaton High School; he was a member of the Eaton First Church of God, where he previously served as head usher; he volunteered at the Preble County Food Bank; was a courier for the Preble County Juvenile Courts system; and retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation with over 40 years of employment.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son John Paxson, who passed away in 2016; brother Dale Paxson and sisters Phyllis Humphrey and Carolyn Ebersole.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Paxson of Eaton; daughter Celeste Phelps of Richmond, Indiana and Christine (Shawn) Cheek of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren: Nicole (Jay) Sherry, Derrick Phelps, Stephanie Cheek, Gregory Cheek and McKenzie Cheek; sister Anita Railsback of Fountain City, Indiana; brother Gordon Paxson of Eaton; several nieces and nephews; many special friends and his canine companion Sadie Mae.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Zion Cemetery in Eaton. A celebration of life will be announced and planned at a later date.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Humane Society of Preble County, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.