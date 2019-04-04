EATON — Lawrence Eagle, 70, of Eaton passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Dayton, to the late Donald and Evelyn (Benner) Eagle. Lawrence graduated from Farmersville High School in 1966, attended Sinclair Community College and Southern State, was a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Farmersville, and the Eagles in Eaton.

Lawrence loved music and began singing and playing the guitar at the age of 10. He played the music at the high school sock hops as well as various events throughout his life.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Bobby Eagle.

He is survived by his wife Judy (Wells) Eagle, his children Debbie Mick, Gary Wells, Melissa Alley, and Larry Eagle, his siblings Donald (Cynthia) Eagle, Darlene (Roger) Allen, and Brenda (Ed) Schwab, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 22, at the Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N. Main St. Germantown. Interment followed at Holp Cemetery in Farmersville.