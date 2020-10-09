1/1
Lawrence Robert Elleman
EATON — On Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, Lawrence Robert Elleman, of Cincinnati, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 79.

Larry was born Nov. 21, 1940 in Hamilton, to Bob and Genevieve (Dunlap) Elleman. He attended Dixon-Israel (Eaton) High School, where he played drums in the Stardusters Orchestra. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1963 and was a member of the Delta Theta Sigma fraternity. He received his Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1966. He practiced law at Dinsmore & Shohl in Cincinnati for 42 years. On Sept. 12, 1964, he married Barbara Ellen Mann. They raised a daughter, Laura, and a son, Rob.

Larry was known for his kind and generous spirit and his perpetual optimism. He loved history, the law, volunteering, spending time with family, reading (only biographies of presidents), and Ohio State football. He particularly enjoyed relaxing with family and friends at the lake house the family built near Eaton.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Bob, and his mother, Genevieve. He is survived by his wife Barbara; his two children, Laura and Rob, and their spouses Charlie and Carrie; five grandchildren: Lily, Zach, Violet, Andrew, and Arthur; three siblings: Gene (Fran), Kathryn (Chuck), and Carolyn (Phil); nieces, nephews and friends.

A private service was held by the family at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Eaton. Condolences at www.barnesfuneralhome.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
October 8, 2020
October 7, 2020
I’m so saddened to learn of Larry’s passing. May God shine His Light on Larry’s Family. Larry’s Mom and Dad were wonderful friends of my Mom and Dad. Larry’s Dad, Bob, was a first cousin of my Mother, Marjorie Collins Rupe. Larry was such a good person. I wish we could have spent more time together. In Family Love, Ken and Bonnie Rupe.
Ken Rupe
Family
Larry was a terrific father and I always enjoyed seeing him on his visits to Montclair, NJ to see his grandkids. He had an infectious smile and always had a great story ready to tell. He had a great life - which we should all be hopeful to have said about us.
John Frenzer
Friend
