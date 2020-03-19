LEWISBURG — Leland L. Price, 77, of Lewisburg, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Brookdale Senior Living in Englewood.

He was born March 19, 1942, in Dayton, to the late Harold and Irene Price. He was a 1960 graduate of Monroe High School. He was formerly the owner/operator of Price Construction and Electrical. His hobbies included restoring 10 classic cars and military vehicles that he would then drive in various parades.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Ann Price; son Marc B. Price; brother Keith (Sonja) Price; nieces Cheryl (Jeff) Scheiding, Lisa (Todd) Rothwell and Kristen (Paul) Stettler; nephew Mark (Kiellee) Goins and numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and many close friends.

A private entombment will take place at Earlham Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

A celebration of Leland's life will be announced at a later date. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.