Lelia Mae Wymer
NORTH BALTIMORE — Lelia Mae Wymer, 90, of North Baltimore, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore. She was born April 4, 1930, in Richmond, KY, to the late William and Helen (Henderson) Moberly. Lelia married James L. Wymer, Sr. on Aug. 30, 1947, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2020.

Lelia is survived by daughter, Theresa (Ned) Slaughterbeck of North Baltimore; sons: James (Nancy) Wymer, Jr., Timothy Wymer, and Terry (Teresa) Wymer of North Baltimore; brothers: Charles (Shirley-deceased) Moberly and Dale (Phyllis) Moberly of Eaton; sisters: Anna (Oscar-deceased) Dewulf of North Baltimore; Mabel (Joe) Shafer of Toledo; Norma (Richard) Mikesell, Dorothy (Curtis) Early, and Shirley (Jim) Jellison of West Alexandria; and Linda (Mel) O'Del of Eaton; grandchildren: Natalie Casey of North Baltimore, Edward (Leann) Slaughterbeck of Lebanon, Matthew James (Abbie) Wymer of North Baltimore, Adam Wymer of Van Buren, Joshua (Michelle) Wymer of Orange County, CA, Trisha (Don) Long and Lucas (Cassie) Wymer of Van Buren, and Eric Wymer and Rachel Wymer of North Baltimore; great-grandchildren: Jacob Casey, Jessica Casey, Kayla Slaughterbeck, Rylie Slaughterbeck, Payton Slaughterbeck, Hunter Wymer, Kole Wymer, Cory Herr, Kelsey Nigh, Keagen Wymer, Avery Wymer, Easton Wymer, Bryce Wymer, Audrey Schultz, and Beckett Wymer; and great-great-grandchildren: Khloey, Gatton, Bella and Braxton Casey, Willie Nigh, and Jayle Prior.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Moberly; sister, Edith (Lew) Taylor; and daughter-in-law, Mona Wymer.

Lelia retired from Norbalt Rubber Company after 20 years. She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, North Baltimore American Legion Post #539 Auxiliary, and Moose Lodge #698. She was a former member of the McComb Questettes.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1 in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore, with Pastor Jim Baney officiating. Arrangements are being handled by SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
