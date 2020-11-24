EATON — Leon "Bud" Oler, 93, passed away quietly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. He was the only son of Luther and Bessie Shaeffer Oler, born Aug. 29, 1927. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Wylnetta Barker and Wyvonna Molen; two nieces, Joyce Ann Barker and Heather Bobo; a nephew, Robert Michael (Mick) Barker; and his son-in-law, Eddie Glander.

Bud was a 1945 graduate of Monroe High School, Preble County and was a long-time member of the Eldorado United Methodist Church. He always had an interest in airplanes. In the early 80s the family's birthday gift to him were lessons to learn how to fly a plane. He flew a Cessna 210 at the Brookville airport. A dream come true! Bud was a very dedicated and hardworking man all of his life. While holding down full-time jobs, he still found time to farm. He worked at Hines Truck Stop as a truck mechanic, drove a semi for Victor Transit (Bud was gone 5 days a week, but was home every Friday night during basketball season to watch Dixie cheer). He was the "town man" for the Village of Eldorado, walking all over town reading meters. He worked in quality control at Process Equipment in Piqua and ended his working career at Neaton at the age of 82. Gone from our sight, but never our memories. Gone from our touch, but never our hearts.

He is survived by his wife, Helen, whom he married Oct. 5, 1946. Together they had one daughter, Dixie Jean; a granddaughter, Kimberly Posey, and her husband, Brian; a grandson, Kevin Glander, and three great-grandsons, Craig and Blake Posey and Kameron Glander. He is also survived by four nieces, two nephews and many cousins.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon, at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, with Pastor David Richey officiating. Burial will follow at Castine Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be sent to the North Central Rescue Squad. Online condolences at www.gsbfuneralhome.com