ERWIN, TENNESSEE — Leona Belle Rhodes, 102, of Erwin, Tennessee and formerly of Preble County, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Tennessee.

She was born Sept. 13, 1917, Preble County to the late Earle M. and Lela Alice (Dunlap) Bailey.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Rhodes in 1988; sisters Mary Alice, Viola Mae and Minnie; and brother Junior.

She is survived by her children: Lora, Leon, Lana and Larry; grandchildren: Loretta, Bill, Letha, Lila, Michelle, Aaron, Walker, Alaina, Lauren, and Laramie; and brothers: Wayne, Harold and Eugene.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Mound Hill Cemetery (new section) in Eaton.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to 9th Street Baptist Church (LLL Sunday School Class), 310 9th Street, Erwin, TN 37650.

