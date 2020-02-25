EATON — Leora C. Hayes, age 96, of Eaton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

She was born May 30, 1923, in Richmond, to the late John F. and Ella J. (Lohman) Cook. Leora was a member of the First Baptist Church in Eaton. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. She loved all sports and most enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren sports activities.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Wallace Dean Hayes in 1973; son Johnny D. Hayes in 1992; brothers Wilbur F. Cook, Earnest E. Cook and Charles L. Cook. She is survived by her daughter Linda (Bob) Davis of Eaton; son Lonnie A. (Chris) Hayes of Birmingham, Alabama; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to , 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45206 or , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.