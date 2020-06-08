WEST ALEXANDRIA — Lester J. Bower, 94, of West Alexandria, died Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He was born near Brookville, Ohio, Jan. 18, 1926, to the late Jesse & Maude Bower/Beckner.

He is survived by his three sons, Danny (Connie), Duane (Rosalyn) and Larry (Rebecca) all of Preble County; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Dorothy E. Bower; stepfather Josiah Beckner; great grandson Wade Miller; sister Virginia and Gerald Sink; brother Isaac and Glenna Bower.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 8, at the Lower Twin Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Camden. Burial was at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria.

Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.