Levi Bresher

EATON — Levi Andrew Bresher, 40, of Eaton, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Chris Bresher and grandfather, Harold Bresher.

Levi is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Rick) Sparkman; father, Thomas Bresher; daughters, Abigail Spitler and Alexis Bresher; brothers, Joshua Michels, Dustin (Amy) Karns, Robbie Bresher and TJ Bresher; step-brother, Ricky (Sam) Sparkman; step-sister, Nickie (Ryan) Cross; grandmother, Carol Braughton and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends, including his derby buddies.

Levi enjoyed working on cars, derbies, and most of all he loved his daughters. He had a good heart — Levi will be missed by all who knew him. Levi's last selfless act was donating life to others through organ donation.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Fort St. Clair Park (135 Camden Rd, Eaton, OH 45320). To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.