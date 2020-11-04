EATON — Linda A. Coe, 65, formerly of Findlay, Ohio and Horton, MI, passed away suddenly Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Preble County Emergency Center. She was born Aug. 14, 1955 in Dayton to Mary Jane (Neff) Seim and the late Karl A. Seim.

Linda worked over 35 years in insurance and banking. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Michael Coe, of Eaton; mother Mary Jane Seim, of Eaton; brother Roger (Janet) Seim of Maple Grove, MN; sister Karen (David) Lee of West Alexandria; sister Marsha Stork of Findlay; nieces and nephews: Sarah (Tony) Ambrose, Robert Lee, Susan (Jason) Listberger, Tyler (Kelsey) Lee, and Allison (Kenny) Ostrander; great-nephews: Adrian Ambrose, Everett, and Mason Lee.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton, 45320. Condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com