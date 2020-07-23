1/1
Linda Evans
CAMDEN — Linda Evans, age 81, of Camden, went Home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born June 24, 1939 in Camden, to the late Herbert J. and Juanita (Houseright) Mobley.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David; and siblings, Darrell "Shotgun" Mobley, Verlin Parker, and Sharon Young.

She is survived by her children, David Wayne (Terry) Evans and Roxanne (Junior) Cummings; grandchildren, Athena (Jim) Maly, Jason (Jennifer) Evans, Jeremiah (Ricardo) Cummings, Tabitha (John) Cebelak, and Mark Mingee; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and brother, Charles Mobley.

Linda enjoyed sewing and crocheting. She was a pastor for 42 years and church was her life. Always getting out and going, Linda loved shopping for shoes.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 24 from 10-11 a.m. at Higher Heights Church of God, 8111 US Route 127, Camden 45311. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m with Pastor Rick Lawwill officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Camden. www.BalesFH.com



Published in The Eaton Register-Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
