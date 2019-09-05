EATON — Linda J. Ford, age 83, of Eaton, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born April 26, 1936, in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, to H. Russell and Elsie Victoria "Betty" Betts Hartzler, Linda lived in Wayne County, Indiana, most of her life. She was a 1954 graduate of Richmond High School. Linda was co-owner, along with her husband Ralph, and office manager of Ford's Supermarket in Centerville, Indiana. After closing the Centerville store, Linda and Ralph moved to Sarasota, Florida. While semi-retired in Sarasota, she enjoyed spending time at the beach, warmer weather, and many other local activities for 11 years. They relocated to Eaton in 2012. Linda was a member of Central United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Ralph David Ford; daughter, Debbie L. Ford of Leesburg, Florida; sons, Dave A. (Pam) Ford and Doug J. (Jean) Ford, both of Centerville, Indiana; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol D. Ford and parents.

There will be no public services for Linda J. Ford, as her wish was for her cremains to be laid to rest in the Earlham Memorial Mausoleum with her husband at the time of his passing. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Crossroads Hospice Foundation, 8069 Washington Village Drive, Dayton, OH 45458.

