EATON — Linda Elaine Jones (Gottshall), 78, born Sept. 20, 1940, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home on Lake Lakengren.

Her fight was strong against the cancer, but with the support of family, friends and hospice, she is now at peace.

Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald Jones; son Timothy (Candy) Jones; daughter Bethany (Danny) Beach; grandchildren Alexandra and Delaney Jones; brother Larry Gottshall and sister Luann Meador.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Opal (Young) Gottshall of Dayton, and sister Loraine Sheets.

Linda graduated from Patterson Cooperative High School in Dayton in 1958 and Deaconess Nursing School in Cincinnati in 1961. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Deaconess Hospital in 2005. She resided in Cincinnati, from 1958-1996 and then retired to Lakengren.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The at https://donate3.cancer.org and/or Ohio's Hospice at www.OhiosHospice.org.

Linda has donated herself to the University of Cincinnati Medical College.

